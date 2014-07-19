Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Jacob Turner will transition from the bullpen back to the rotation staring on Tuesday at Atlanta. He hasn’t started a game since June 11, when he lasted just four innings and allowed five runs, all earned. Turner has struggled in the rotation (2-4, 6.38 ERA) and in the bullpen (0-2, 5.74 ERA). Now it’s back to the rotation, mostly because the Marlins don’t have many - or any - good options.

RHP Nate Eovaldi was hit hard by the Giants on Friday, lasting just four innings for his shortest start of the season. He allowed nine hits and a season-high eight runs, including two homers.

RHP Henderson Alvarez will start Saturday against fellow All-Star Tim Hudson of the Giants. Alvarez has been hard to beat at Marlins Park this season, going 4-1 with a 1.56 ERA. But in two career starts vs. the Giants, he is 0-1 with a 5.54 ERA.

RHP A.J. Ramos, who had not pitched since June 26 due to right-shoulder inflammation, was activated from the disabled list prior to the game. Ramos will be welcomed back by the Marlins, who need his consistency in the bullpen. For the season, he is 4-0 with a 2.17 ERA. Over his past 13 games, he has an impressive 0.64 ERA. Opponents are hitting just .136 during that span. And of his 39 appearances this season, 31 have been scoreless.

RHP Kevin Gregg (right-shoulder inflammation) was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 14. Gregg, 36, has a 10.00 ERA in 12 games this season, spanning nine games. If he had not been put on the disabled list, Gregg might have found himself released or sent to the minors because of his ineffectiveness.