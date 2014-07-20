Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

2B Jordany Valdespin was promoted from Triple-A New Orleans, starting Saturday against the Giants. Valdespin, who singled in his first-ever Marlins at-bat, was hitting .270 with eight homers and 29 RBIs in 61 games at New Orleans. On Saturday, he finished 1-for-4.

LHP Brad Hand makes his sixth start of the season on Sunday, when he faces the Giants. It will be Hand’s first career start against the Giants, so there are no trends to follow there. The main thing for Hand is to put his team, which is in the midst of a six-game losing streak, in the position to win. And that won’t be easy to do judging by Hand’s bloated ERA this season (5.26) or his career number (4.73) or the fact that he is going up against red-hot Tim Lincecum of the Giants, who has a 0.30 ERA since June 25.

RHP Henderson Alvarez, who entered Saturday with a 4-1 home record this season, including a 1.56 ERA, had some back luck against the Giants. He was removed from the game in the third inning when a one-hopper by Giants second baseman Joe Panik hit him in the left shin. Alvarez, who suffered a contusion and is listed as day-to-day, lasted 2 2/3 innings, allowing three hits and two runs, one earned.

1B Justin Bour was sent to Triple-A New Orleans before Saturday’s game. But that’s nothing new for Bour, who has been promoted or demoted six times in the past month-plus. On June 4, he was promoted to the majors. On June 11, he was sent back down. On June 16, he was brought back up. On June 27, he was sent back down. On July 2, he was promoted to the majors once again. And, now he is back down again. Through it all, he is hitting .222 with four RBIs in 21 games, spanning 27 at-bats.

RF Giancarlo Stanton hit his second homer in two days on Saturday and leads the National League with 23. He hit career homer No. 139 on Friday, which snapped a tie with Miguel Cabrera for fourth place on the franchise’s all-time list. Stanton trails ex-Marlins Dan Uggla (154), Hanley Ramirez (148) and Mike Lowell (143).