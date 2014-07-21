Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Tom Koehler is set to make his 20th start of the season Monday when the Marlins open a four-game series at the Atlanta Braves. If the Marlins are to get hot, this series against their upper-crust division rival would be a great place to start. Koehler is 0-2 with a 3.62 ERA in seven career appearances vs. the Braves, including four starts. Koehler started strong this season but has faded of late, giving up 10 earned runs in his past two starts, spanning 9 1/3 innings.

INF Ed Lucas was sent down to Triple-A New Orleans on Sunday. The move was a bit of a surprise because Lucas had worked his way into becoming a valuable reserve, getting his first career walk-off hit on July 1 against the Phillies. He was also hitting .317 with one homer in 60 at-bats against left-handers. But Lucas, 32, struggled against right-handers, hitting just .189 in 95 at-bats. Overall, he was hitting .239 with one homer and seven RBI before his demotion.

LHP Brad Hand, who entered Sunday’s game against the Giants with a 2-12 career record, got the win, allowing six hits, one walk and two runs in seven innings. It was just his sixth start of the season, and he improved to 1-2 on the year. He lowered his ERA from 5.26 to 4.86 and kept his spot in the rotation for at least a little while longer.

RHP Henderson Alvarez, who suffered a left-shin contusion on Saturday when he was hit by a batted ball, is fine, according to manager Mike Redmond. At worst, Alvarez’s next start will be pushed back a day or two, Redmond said. The Marlins’ rotation is already struggling, especially at the No. 4 and No. 5 spots belonging, at the moment, to Jacob Turner and Brad Hand. Ace Jose Fernandez is, of course, out for the season, and any loss to All-Star Alvarez would be another huge blow.

RHP Anthony DeSclafani was promoted from Triple-A New Orleans on Sunday. When he made his MLB debut with the Marlins earlier this season, DeSclafani struggled, going 1-2 with a 7.40 ERA. But he did well when he returned to the minors, posting a 2-2 record with a 2.82 ERA in seven games spanning 38 1/3 innings.

RHP Brad Penny pitched six innings for the Marlins’ Triple-A New Orleans team on Friday, allowing just two runs. Penny, 36, could get promoted back to the majors if he continues to pitch well, especially given the state of the Marlins’ rotation.