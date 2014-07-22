Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Jacob Turner gets a start for the first time since June 8 as he faces the Braves on Tuesday night in Atlanta. He had been pitching in relief since giving up five runs in four innings against the Rangers. Turner is 2-4 with a 6.38 ERA in nine starts and 0-2 with a 5.74 ERA in eight relief appearances. He is 1-3 with a 4.40 ERA in five career starts against the Braves.

RHP Tom Koehler had his fourth quality start in five outings against the Braves on Monday night, but is 0-2. He allowed five hits and one run over 6 2/3 innings in the no-decision, striking out seven and walking two. Koehler has a career 3.27 ERA against the Braves.

RHP Henderson Alvarez, who left Saturday’s start in the third inning after being struck on the left shin by a sharp one-hopper, is on track to pitch in his regular turn Thursday in the series finale against the Braves in Atlanta. “We’re anticipating that Henderson will be fine,” manager Mike Redmond said. Alvarez, who was selected for the All-Star Game, took the loss against San Francisco and is 6-5 with a 2.64 ERA.

1B Garrett Jones had a two-run single in the 10th inning to give the Marlins a 3-1 victory over the Braves in Atlanta on Monday night. He was 2-for-5 in the game, and is hitting .324 (11-for-34) with a double, two homers and six RBIs in nine games against the Braves this season.

C Jarrod Saltalamacchia belted a home run with two outs in the fifth inning for the Marlins’ first hit on Monday against the Braves’ Julio Teheran, but he struck out his other four times up to match a career worst. The homer was Saltalamacchia’s 10th of the season and the second this year against the Braves, who made him a supplemental first-round draft pick in 2003