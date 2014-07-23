Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Jacob Turner got his first start since June 8 on Tuesday and improved to 3-6 by limiting the Braves to four hits and two runs over five innings. He struck out four and walked two. Turner, who has a 6.03 ERA, appeared out of the bullpen eight times before returning to the rotation for his 10th start.

RHP Nathan Eovaldi faces the Braves for the fourth time Wednesday night in Atlanta and hopes to continue his success against them. He has given up just four runs in 21 innings this season and is 2-1 with a 1.86 ERA versus the Braves over nine starts in his career. Eovaldi, 5-5 with a 4.08 ERA, was hit hard in his last start, though, giving up eight runs in four-plus innings during a lost to San Francisco in Miami.

LF Christian Yelich scored three times on two hits and a walk Tuesday. In his last 13 games against the Braves, he is hitting .364 (20-for-55) with seven multi-hit games. Yelich had two hits in the series opener Monday.

2B Donovan Solano had a career-high four hits Tuesday against the Braves, getting three singles and a double during a 4-for-4 night that also included a walk. He is hitting .405 (17-for-42) in his last 13 games to raise his average to .261.

RF Giancarlo Stanton, who came in batting .198 with just eight RBIs in 28 career games in Atlanta, was 2-for-4 with a double and RBI on Tuesday. He also drew a walk and scored a run.