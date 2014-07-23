FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 24, 2014 / 2:16 AM / 3 years ago

Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Jacob Turner got his first start since June 8 on Tuesday and improved to 3-6 by limiting the Braves to four hits and two runs over five innings. He struck out four and walked two. Turner, who has a 6.03 ERA, appeared out of the bullpen eight times before returning to the rotation for his 10th start.

RHP Nathan Eovaldi faces the Braves for the fourth time Wednesday night in Atlanta and hopes to continue his success against them. He has given up just four runs in 21 innings this season and is 2-1 with a 1.86 ERA versus the Braves over nine starts in his career. Eovaldi, 5-5 with a 4.08 ERA, was hit hard in his last start, though, giving up eight runs in four-plus innings during a lost to San Francisco in Miami.

LF Christian Yelich scored three times on two hits and a walk Tuesday. In his last 13 games against the Braves, he is hitting .364 (20-for-55) with seven multi-hit games. Yelich had two hits in the series opener Monday.

2B Donovan Solano had a career-high four hits Tuesday against the Braves, getting three singles and a double during a 4-for-4 night that also included a walk. He is hitting .405 (17-for-42) in his last 13 games to raise his average to .261.

RF Giancarlo Stanton, who came in batting .198 with just eight RBIs in 28 career games in Atlanta, was 2-for-4 with a double and RBI on Tuesday. He also drew a walk and scored a run.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.