Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

CF/RF Jordany Valdespin blasted a two-run shot to left field off Astros RHP Chad Qualls in the ninth inning, recording his first home run since June 22, 2013, at the Philadelphia Phillies. Valdespin has recorded hits in five of seven games since being recalled from Triple-A New Orleans on July 19.

RHP Tom Koehler notched his seventh win, allowing three runs on nine hits and striking out two over five innings. He is tied for the club lead in victories and has allowed three runs or less in six of his last seven starts. The Marlins are 10-11 when Koehler starts.

LF Christian Yelich finished 2-for-4 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored and has recorded hits in both games this series after having his 17-game road hitting streak snapped Thursday in Atlanta. Yelich has 12 multi-hit games since returning from the disabled list, a span of 22 games.

3B Casey McGehee finished 2-for-5 with an RBI and stretched his hitting streak in interleague games to nine games. McGehee is batting .400 (16-for-40) over that span. Over his last 32 road games, McGehee is batting .363 (49-for-135).