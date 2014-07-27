FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Mexico Earthquake
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Echo Trending HP
July 27, 2014 / 9:48 PM / 3 years ago

Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CF/RF Jordany Valdespin blasted a two-run shot to left field off Astros RHP Chad Qualls in the ninth inning, recording his first home run since June 22, 2013, at the Philadelphia Phillies. Valdespin has recorded hits in five of seven games since being recalled from Triple-A New Orleans on July 19.

RHP Tom Koehler notched his seventh win, allowing three runs on nine hits and striking out two over five innings. He is tied for the club lead in victories and has allowed three runs or less in six of his last seven starts. The Marlins are 10-11 when Koehler starts.

LF Christian Yelich finished 2-for-4 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored and has recorded hits in both games this series after having his 17-game road hitting streak snapped Thursday in Atlanta. Yelich has 12 multi-hit games since returning from the disabled list, a span of 22 games.

3B Casey McGehee finished 2-for-5 with an RBI and stretched his hitting streak in interleague games to nine games. McGehee is batting .400 (16-for-40) over that span. Over his last 32 road games, McGehee is batting .363 (49-for-135).

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.