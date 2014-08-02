Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

INF Chris Valaika had his contract selected by the club on Friday. Valaika hit .278 with 10 home runs and 50 RBIs in 102 games with Triple-A Iowa. Cubs manager Ron Renteria said Valaika could play any position in the infield. He is expected to see action during the series against the Dodgers.

RHP Jacob Turner, who was supposed to move to the bullpen after Thursday’s trade for RHP Jarred Cosart, will replace Henderson Alvarez (shoulder inflammation) in the rotation. Turner is no doubt happy to remain in the rotation given that he earned consecutive wins in his previous two starts -- July 22 and July 27. That’s the first time he’s done that in his MLB career. Plus, there’s the fact that his numbers as a reliever this year are poor -- 0-2 with a 5.74 ERA in 15 2/3 innings.

LHP Dan Jennings, who was sent down to Triple-A New Orleans late after Thursday night’s game, was brought back on Friday. The reason he was brought back was the injury to RHP Henderson Alvarez, who was placed on the 15-day disabled list. This is the seventh time this season that the Marlins have either demoted or promoted Jennings, who has a 1.15 ERA. Batters are hitting .276 against him, though, with two homers in 123 at-bats.

RHP Nate Eovaldi is set to face the Reds on Saturday for his 23rd start of the year. He had a 3.39 ERA last year but has been a disappointment this season (4.37). He’s still young at 24 and has a power fastball that ranges from 94-98 mph, so there is hope. But the Marlins need it from him now, especially with their two All-Star pitchers from the past two years -- Jose Fernandez and Henderson Alvarez -- on the disabled list. Eovaldi, who has never faced the Reds, has been inexplicably bad at home this year -- 3-3 with a 5.11 ERA.

RHP Henderson Alvarez, an All-Star this year, was placed on the 15-day disabled list due to shoulder inflammation. Before the injury, Alvarez, 24, had been having a career year. He is fourth in the National League with a 2.48 ERA. Assuming he stays on this track, Alvarez (8-5) would have the first winning record in his big-league career, which began in 2011. And he is one win away from tying his career high in victories.

RHP Jarred Cosart, who was acquired from the Houston Astros on Thursday, made his Marlins debut on Friday. He lasted 5 1/3 innings, allowing four hits, two walks and four runs. He was perfect through his first three innings before giving up a run in the fourth. He then loaded the bases with one out in the sixth on two walks and a single. He was removed at that point, and reliever Chris Hatcher allowed all three runners to score. Those runs were Cosart’s responsibility.