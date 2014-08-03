Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Jacob Turner, who was supposed to move to the bullpen after Thursday’s trade for RHP Jarred Cosart, replaced Henderson Alvarez (shoulder inflammation) in the rotation and will start against the Reds on Sunday. Turner is no doubt happy to remain in the rotation given that he posted consecutive wins in his previous two starts on July 22 and July 27. That’s the first time he has done that in his MLB career. Plus, there’s the fact that his numbers as a reliever this year are poor -- 0-2 with a 5.74 ERA in 15 2/3 innings.

RHP Chris Hatcher leads National League relievers with 8.50 strikeouts per walk. He has a 2.42 ERA in his past 22 appearances entering Saturday.

RHP Nate Eovaldi pitched well against the Reds on Saturday. With Jose Fernandez out for the year and Henderson Alvarez recently placed on the 15-day disabled list, the Marlins needed Eovaldi to pitch like an ace, and he did just that. He got a no-decision despite holding the Reds to two singles, two walks and one run in seven-plus innings. He struck out six and retired 11 straight batters from the fourth through the seventh inning. However, he allowed a leadoff single in the eighth, and, after he was removed from the game, the Reds scored to tie it 1-1.

RF Giancarlo Stanton picked up his team-high sixth outfield assist in the ninth inning of the Marlins’ 2-1 win over the Reds on Saturday. Stanton also hit his 26th double of the season, which places him in the top three in the majors. On Friday, his homer tied him with Mike Lowell for third place in the franchise’s career list with 143. It was also his third homer in three days, the eighth time he has done that in his career and the first time since Sept. 7-9, 2012.