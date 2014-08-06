Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Jake Turner was designated for assignment Tuesday after going 4-7 with a 5.97 ERA in 20 games, including 12 starts, this season. Turner, 23, was a major disappointment as he went 8-19 with a 4.41 ERA in 47 games with the Marlins in the two-plus seasons since being acquired from Detroit in a trade that sent RHP Anibal Sanchez and 2B Omar Infante to the Tigers on July 23, 2012. Turner, the Tigers’ first-round draft pick in 2009, was considered one of the best prospects in baseball at the time of the deal.

RHP Tom Koehler (7-8, 3.70) will try to shake his road woes Wednesday night when he starts at Pittsburgh. Koehler has struggled on the road this season with a 4.96 ERA, compared to a 2.45 mark at home.

LHP Brad Hand failed to pitch at least seven innings for the first time in four starts, but he had a solid 6 1/3-inning outing, allowing two runs and six hits while walking one and striking out four. Hand has a 2.72 ERA in seven starts since being recalled from New Orleans on July 3.

LF Christian Yelich drove an RBI double to deep left field to cap a five-run eighth inning, perhaps a sign he is getting back on track. Yelich had just three hits in his previous 21 at bats.

LHP Brian Flynn was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans and will work out of the bullpen. He made one relief appearance for the Marlins on June 27 against Oakland, allowing two runs in three innings. Flynn was 7-8 with a 4.00 ERA in 21 starts with New Orleans.

C Jarrod Saltalamacchia returned to the starting lineup after sitting out the last two games of the weekend series against Cincinnati because of what manager Mike Redmond described as back stiffness. Saltalamacchia, though, disputed the notion he wasn’t healthy enough to play. He drew three walks in four plate appearances, included one with the bases-loaded in the eighth inning off Pirates LHP Justin Wilson that snapped a 2-2 tie and put the Marlins ahead for good.