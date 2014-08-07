Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Tom Koehler’s road struggled continues Wednesday night as he took the loss, allowing four runs in six innings. Koehler has a 5.05 ERA on the road this season but a 2.45 mark at home.

RHP Henderson Alvarez played catch Wednesday and said he felt fine. It was the first time he had thrown since going on the disabled list July 30 with right shoulder inflammation. The Marlins expect Alvarez to be activated the first day he is eligible Aug. 15.

LHP Brian Flynn will start Thursday night at Pittsburgh in place on RHP Jarred Cosart, who has been scratched because of a strained left oblique muscle. Flynn was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans on Tuesday and was scheduled to work out of the bullpen after making 20 starts for the Zephyrs and going 7-8 with a 4.00 ERA. Flynn made one relief appearance this season, giving up two runs in three innings June 27 against the Oakland Athletics. He started four games for the Marlins last September and went 0-2 with an 8.50 ERA.

RHP Jarred Cosart was scratched from his scheduled Thursday start because of a strained left oblique muscle. He is tentatively slated to pitch Tuesday against St. Louis.

RHP Kevin Gregg is scheduled to have season-ending surgery to remove bone chips from his right elbow. Gregg was placed on the disabled list July 14. The 36-year-old made 12 relief appearances this season and was 0-0 with a 10.00 ERA.