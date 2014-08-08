Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

LHP Dan Jennings suffered a concussion in the seventh inning of Thursday night’s 7-2 loss at Pittsburgh when he was struck on the right side of the head by a line drive by Pirates SS Jordy Mercer. A CT scan was negative but Jennings was held in a Pittsburgh hospital for observation. He will most likely be placed on the 7-day concussion disabled list Friday night before the Marlins play at Cincinnati.

RHP Nathan Eovaldi (5-6, 4.22 ERA) will look for his first win since June 23 when he starts Friday night at Cincinnati. He is 0-3 with a 5.82 ERA in his last seven starts. Eovaldi has only faced the Reds once in his career, allowing one run in seven innings but not factoring in the decision.

LHP Brian Flynn is still looking for his first major league win after giving up five runs and eight hits in four-plus innings while taking the loss. Flynn made a spot start in place of RHP Jarrod Cosart, whose turn in the rotation was skipped because of a strained left oblique. Flynn was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans on Tuesday and will likely be optioned back Saturday when the Marlins will call up a pitcher -- who has yet to be determined -- to face the Reds.

3B Casey McGehee did not play Thursday. It was just the second time in 113 games this season that he did not start. McGehee entered the day in a 7-for-54 slump that lowered his batting average to .298, the first time since June 7 it had been under .300. McGehee is also 0-for-8 in his career against Pirates RHP Edinson Volquez, who started and held the Marlins to one hit in seven shutout innings.