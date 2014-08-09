Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

LHP Dan Jennings was expected to return to Miami on Friday after remaining in a Pittsburgh hospital overnight Thursday after being struck in the head by a line drive off the bat of Pirates SS Jordy Mercer. Jennings was placed on the 7-day concussion disabled list. A CT scan was negative. “It was a scary situation, but it looks like he’ll be fine,” said Marlins manager Mike Redmond. “Everything checked out.”

INF Ed Lucas was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans on Friday. Lucas has shown his versatility at the big-league level, playing first, second, third, left and right field. In 51 games with the Marlins, Lucas hit .239 with a homer, three doubles and seven RBIs.

RHP Nathan Eovaldi continued his mastery of the Cincinnati Reds on Friday night with eight shutout innings. In two starts against them this season, Eovaldi has allowed just one earned run in 15 innings. “I pitched well against them the last time out. I didn’t want to overthink anything,” Eovaldi said. “I was able to locate my fastball, had a real good slider.”

LHP Brian Flynn was optioned to Triple-A New Orleans after allowing five earned runs on eight hits in four innings in Thursday’s 7-2 loss at Pittsburgh. He went 0-1 in two appearances, including the one start, with seven earned runs and 12 hits allowed in seven innings.

RHP Anthony DeSclafani was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans on Friday. It’s his fourth stint with the Marlins this season He went 1-2 with a 7.40 ERA in five starts, allowing 20 earned runs in 24 1/3 innings pitched. DeSclafani provides Miami with an extra arm with Dan Jennings on the 7-day concussion DL.

LHP Edgar Olmos was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans on Friday after going 1-1 with a 3.75 ERA in 22 appearances with the Zephyrs. He appeared in five games for the Marlins last year, allowing four runs in five innings. Olmos will be optioned back to New Orleans on Saturday.

INF/OF Enrique Hernandez was optioned to Triple-A New Orleans on Friday after going 0-for-7 in limited duty since being acquired in a trade with the Houston Astros. “He’s a young guy and he needs to play every day,” said Marlins manager Mike Redmond. “Young guys coming to big leagues and sitting on the bench, it’s tough to be successful. Guys aren’t conditioned for that.”

RHP Jose Arias was acquired from the Chicago Cubs on Friday in exchange for RHP Jacob Turner. Arias was 1-1 with a 1.77 ERA and three saves for Class A Kane County. He’ll be assigned to Class A Greensboro. Arias was signed by the Cubs as a non-drafted free-agent in 2010. He averaged 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings at Kane County.

RHP Tyler Bremer was acquired from the Chicago Cubs on Friday in exchange for RHP Jacob Turner. Bremer went 5-1 with 12 saves and a 2.43 ERA in 28 relief appearances for Class A Kane County before being promoted to Daytona in the Florida State League in June and went 0-1 with a 4.70 ERA in eight outings. He’ll be assigned to Class A Greensboro.

RHP Brad Penny will start for the Marlins on Saturday in Cincinnati. Penny, 36, hasn’t pitched in the major leagues since 2012. He’s 2-2 with a 2.28 ERA in five starts at Triple-A New Orleans. “It will be exciting,” said Marlins manager Mike Redmond. “It’s been a long road for him. Most of these guys weren’t around when Brad was pitching.”