Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

LF Christian Yelich is sparking the Marlins’ lineup in the leadoff spot. He went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs on Saturday night. He now has 105 hits this season and 32 extra-base hits. Saturday was his 33rd multi-hit game and sixth multi-RBI game.

LHP Edgar Olmos was optioned to Triple-A New Orleans the day after he was recalled from Triple-A. Olmos went 1-1 with a 3.75 ERA in 22 appearances with New Orleans. He pitched in five games for the Marlins last year, allowing four runs in five innings.

RHP Brad Penny made his first start as a Marlin since July 28, 2004. It was his first start in the major leagues since September 2011. He made 22 relief appearances for the Giants in 2012 and didn’t pitch at all in 2013. He was effective in his return Saturday, allowing just one earned run and four hits in five innings. Four walks and an elevated pitch count proved to be his undoing, but he earned his first victory since 2011. “It’s been a long time, you know,” Penny said. “Obviously my command wasn’t what it normally is. Had a tough time keeping the ball in the zone. On days like this you have to battle.”

RF Giancarlo Stanton’s sacrifice fly on Saturday night increased his National League-leading RBI total to 78. Stanton, who went 0-for-2 with two walks on Saturday, engaged in an epic duel with Reds closer Aroldis Chapman in the ninth inning when he struck out swinging on a 103 mph fastball. All four pitches to Stanton were 102 mph or faster.