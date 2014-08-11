Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

LHP Brad Hand had a 2.72 ERA in his previous seven starts, but he was roughed up Sunday. Hand allowed seven earned runs and five hits, including Devin Mesoraco’s two homers, including a grand slam, with three walks and two Ks in 4 2/3 innings. “He just couldn’t get through the fifth,” Marlins manager Mike Redmond said. “The wheels came off there. It came down to offense from one guy. The leadoff walk started it. We were trying to get him through the fifth.”

RHP Henderson Alvarez, on the disabled list due to shoulder inflammation, threw a bullpen session Sunday. Alvarez could return in time to start Thursday’s series opener against the Diamondbacks at Marlins Park.

RHP Jarred Cosart will start Tuesday against St. Louis after being scratched from his previous turn in the rotation with what was said to be a sore left oblique. Turns out, the issue was lower back stiffness and not related to his oblique. That is good news for the Marlins, who already have used a club-record 13 starters this season.

3B Casey McGehee homered for just the third time this season on Sunday, a fourth-inning solo shot off Cincinnati Reds ace Johnny Cueto. Despite having only three homers, McGehee has 60 RBIs and ranks third in the National League with a .342 average with runners in scoring position.

RF Giancarlo Stanton’s goal is to become more consistent at the plate. He hit his 29th home run Sunday afternoon, his third in four games. But the Marlins slugger was batting just .214 in August. Stanton said he’d prefer to string together several quality games rather than just a few good at-bats. Stanton was robbed of a home run in the eighth inning Sunday on a leaping grab by Reds RF Jay Bruce.