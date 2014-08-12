Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Tom Koehler, who had lost his two previous starts, pitched five innings on Monday against the Cardinals, allowing eight hits, two walks and three runs. It was not a great night for Koehler, who left after just 80 pitches, but he did exit with a 5-3 lead and eventually got his eighth win of the season. Koehler entered the night with a 2.74 ERA in the first three innings and a 5.03 mark in the middle frames, and that pattern held up on Monday as he allowed a three-run fourth.

RHP Henderson Alvarez (shoulder inflammation) is set to come off the disabled list and start on Thursday against Arizona. Alvarez threw a bullpen session on Sunday and all went well. Alvarez, who made the All-Star Game this year, is expected to resume his role as the Marlins’ ace. He is 8-5 with a 2.48 ERA so far this season.

RHP Jarred Cosart, who missed his last start in the rotation due to an oblique injury, returns on Tuesday against the Cardinals. He is still 0-1 with a 6.75 ERA after making his Marlins debut on Aug. 1 in a 5-2 loss to the Reds. This will be his second Marlins start. And counting his time with the Houston Astros earlier this season, Cosart has now gone five straight starts without completing at least six innings. The last time he went at least six innings was on June 26 in a 6-1 win over the Braves.

RF Giancarlo Stanton homered twice, drove in three runs and made an impressive catch to lead the Marlins to a 5-3 win over the Cardinals on Monday. Stanton tied Jose Abreu of the Chicago White Sox for the major-league lead with 31. Stanton also has 148 career homers, tying ex-Marlin Hanley Ramirez for second place on the franchise’s career list. Former Marlin Dan Uggla is the career leader with 154. Stanton has 74 homers at home and 74 on the road. Defensively, Stanton made his mark in the fifth inning, falling face first into the warning-track dirt after diving to steal extra bases from second baseman Kolten Wong.