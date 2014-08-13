Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

CF Jordany Valdespin started on Tuesday and went 1-for-3 to raise his batting average to .239. He has made 15 starts this season at 2B, two in CF and one in RF. Valdespin hasn’t proven he is the Marlins’ second baseman of the future. He hasn’t even played well enough to secure a spot on the team next year. But he has showed versatility, he’s made plays defensively, and he’s competed. The Marlins will watch very closely to see how Valdespin finishes the season to see where and if he fits into the 2015 roster.

RHP Nathan Eovaldi will start Wednesday’s series finale against the Cardinals. Eovaldi has allowed just one run in his past 15 innings, covering two starts. The Marlins are 3-0 in his past three starts. However, Eovaldi has struggled at home this year with a 4.78 ERA. Oddly, he has been better on the road (3.09). He is off to a good start in August -- a 0.60 ERA. He very much needed that after posting an awful 6.75 ERA in July. His only sub-4.00 ERA this year for a full month came in April (2.58).

RHP Henderson Alvarez (shoulder inflammation) is eligible to come off the disabled list on Thursday but instead will start Saturday against Arizona. Alvarez’s ERA has gone down in each of the past two years -- so far at least. He was at 4.85 in 2012, 3.59 last year and 2.48 this season.

RHP Jarred Cosart, who missed his last start in the rotation due to an oblique injury, returned on Tuesday to throw seven scoreless innings against the Cardinals. He allowed three hits -- all singles -- and one walk to earn his first win as a Marlin in just his second start with the team. He lowered his NL ERA from 6.75 to 2.92. Counting the work he did with the Astros in the AL earlier this year, it was his 10th win of the season.

3B Casey McGehee was rested on Aug. 7 after he had hit just .154 in a 15-game stretch. The rest seemed to help. Since then, he has a five-game hitting streak. In four of those games, he has had multiple hits, including Tuesday’s 2-for-3 performance.

RF Giancarlo Stanton has 10 first-inning homers this year, which leads the National League and is tied for second in the majors behind Baltimore’s Adam Jones (11). The Marlins’ record in that category is 14 by Gary Sheffield in 1996. Stanton is tied for second. Stanton also has 13 multi-homer games in his career, which broke Hanley Ramirez’s franchise record of 12. Stanton has the second-most multi-homer games before the age of 25 in MLB history. Only Alex Rodriguez (14) had more.