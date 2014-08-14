Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Nathan Eovaldi was victimized by poor defense Wednesday against the Cardinals. He pitched six innings and allowed eight hits, one walk and four runs, two earned. Eovaldi was one strike away from avoiding any runs in the third before allowing a two-run single to Matt Adams. He gave up two more runs after that -- both due largely to errors by 2B Jordany Valdespin.

PH Jeff Baker recorded his sixth career pinch-hit homer on Wednesday, a two-run shot in the ninth against the Cardinals. He has 11 pinch hits this season, which ranks fourth in the majors. He is also batting .367 as a pinch hitter this year.

RHP Brad Penny seems like the perfect choice to start the Marlins’ four-game series against the Diamondbacks. In 23 career games against Arizona, he is 10-3 with a 1.97 ERA. Penny, 36, is making a comeback after not pitching in the majors last season. His first appearance this year came on Aug. 9, when he and the Marlins beat the Reds. He heads into the Arizona game with a 1-0 record and a 1.80 ERA.

3B Casey McGehee extended his hitting streak to seven games on Wednesday. He is hitting .444 during the streak, including four consecutive multi-hit games. He also has four doubles during his streak.