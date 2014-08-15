Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

LHP Mike Dunn (10-5) pitched two scoreless innings on Thursday to earn the win. He also set a franchise single-season record for wins. Robb Nenn in 1997 and Edward Mujica in 2011 had previously been tied with Dunn with nine relief wins.

LHP Dan Jennings, who was hit in the head one week ago -- on Aug. 7 -- by a line drive off the bat of the Pittsburgh Pirates’ Jordy Mercer, hopes to return to action soon. Jennings, speaking to the media on Thursday for the first time since the scary incident, said he expects to return in about a week.

LHP Brad Hand will make his 25th appearance and his 11th start of the season on Friday against the D-Backs. It’s a small sample size, but Hand has been good against Arizona -- 1-1 with a 2.38 ERA in two starts. Hand, who made his MLB debut on June 7, 2011, is still only 24 years old. Still, he has a lot to prove because he has a 4.58 ERA this season as a reliever and 4.67 as a starter. The only real potential he showed this season was in July (2.70 ERA in six starts). Otherwise, he’s been bad as his monthly ERAs reflect: 6.28 in April, 6.52 in May and 7.36 in August, albeit in just two starts. With Henderson Alvarez coming back off the disabled list on Saturday, the Marlins will need to eliminate one of their starters on rotation. So, it stands to reason, Hand needs a good start on Friday to remain in the rotation.

CF Marcell Ozuna broke an 0-for-16 slump on Thursday with a single. Then he stepped it up several notches with a walk-off double in the 10th inning. It was the first walk-off hit of his career and his second walk-off RBI.

2B Rafael Furcal will have hamstring surgery and is officially out for the season. The Marlins signed him in the offseason, giving him $3.5 million for one year, making him one of the better-paid players on a small-payroll team. The gamble on the aging (36) and injury-prone Furcal did not work. He was supposed to give the Marlins speed and production at leadoff, but he played just nine games this season and hit .171 with a .216 on-base percentage. He stole no bases.

RHP Brad Penny did his part at the plate on Thursday, doubling for his first MLB hit since 2010 and then coming around to score. It was also his first double since 2007. On the mound, Penny, who entered the game with a 10-3 record and a 1.97 ERA in 23 career games against Arizona, escaped with a no-decision. He pitched five-plus innings, allowing five hits, three walks and four runs. His ERA went up from 1.80 to 4.50 in just his second start of the year. Penny, 36, is making a comeback after not pitching in the majors at all last season.