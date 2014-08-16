Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

LHP Brad Hand allowed homers to two of the first five batters he faced Friday night against Arizona ... but he did not allow a single run after that rocky start. The end result was five hits, two walks and three runs in seven innings, a nearly miraculous recovery for a pitcher who had to pitch well to keep his spot in the rotation. That’s because with the return of All-Star RHP Henderson Alvarez, the Marlins now have six starting pitchers. The expectation is that RHP Brad Penny will be the odd man out, but that has yet to be announced, and certainly Hand was teetering on the edge with his awful start.

RHP Henderson Alvarez, who has been on the disabled list since Aug. 1 due to right-shoulder inflammation, returns to the rotation on Saturday. The 2014 All-Star, who is in his fourth season in the majors, has a 2.48 ERA, which would be a career best if he were to maintain this pace. This will mark his first career appearance against Arizona. But one very favorable trend in Alvarez’s favor is his 1.48 home ERA this season.

RHP Bryan Morris pitched a scoreless inning Friday against Arizona. His effort will likely get somewhat lost because the Marlins lost the game 3-2, but Morris deserves recognition for his continued brilliance. Since the Marlins acquired him from the Pirates on June 1, Morris has posted a 0.51 ERA in 32 games.

RF Giancarlo Stanton was pitched very carefully by Arizona but still managed to get on base three times in four plate appearances and also drove in his league-leading 84th run. Stanton went 1-for-2 with two walks and a run-scoring single. For the season, he also leads the league in homers (31) and has 10 steals in 11 attempts. His current batting average (.293) and on-base percentage (.397) would be career highs if he maintains or exceeds his current pace for the rest of the season.