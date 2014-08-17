Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Tom Koehler makes his 25th start of the season on Sunday in a day game against the Diamondbacks. He has yet to win a day game this season (0-3), even though his ERA is good (3.06). He also has yet to beat Arizona (0-2, 8.00 ERA) in two starts. So he has a chance to end a couple of skids. One positive trend for Koehler: He has been much better at home (2.66 ERA) than on the road (5.05 ERA).

RHP Henderson Alvarez (9-5), making his first start since coming off the disabled list due to shoulder inflammation, got hit between his glove and his left wrist on a comebacker by Arizona’s Mark Trumbo in the fourth inning on Saturday. Alvarez stayed in the game and allowed just five hits, one walk and one run in seven innings. You can bet the Marlins breathed a collective sigh of relief that Alvarez was not more seriously hurt. He is their All-Star pitcher and they had missed him dearly since he went on the disabled list on Aug. 1.

RHP Anthony DeSclafani was sent back to Triple-A New Orleans on Saturday so that the Marlins could activate RHP Henderson Alvarez off the disabled list. It was no surprise the team decided to demote DeSclafani, 24, who is 1-2 with a 6.84 ERA in seven MLB games this season. DeSclafani did OK in his recent trip to the majors, but it was a very small sample size -- two scoreless innings as a reliever. Overall, though, he has been hit hard this season, allowing righty hitters to bat .271 against him. Lefty batters got even fatter off of him, batting .328. There’s still time, though. DeSclafani has pitched well in the minors -- a 3.16 career ERA and a 3.09 mark this year in Triple-A. He needs to go back down, continue to work, and he could get a promotion once MLB rosters are allowed expand in September.

CF Marcell Ozuna cut down a runner at the plate, saving a first-inning run. It was his team-high eighth assist, which ranks among the top 10 among NL outfielders. Ozuna also scored the winning run in the seventh inning and has had a big week with a walk-off hit earlier in this series.