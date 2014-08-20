Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

LHP Dan Jennings began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on Tuesday, throwing one scoreless inning. Jennings landed on the seven-day concussion disabled list Aug. 8.

RHP Nathan Eovaldi will make his 26th start of the season on Wednesday against the Rangers. He has pitched better on the road (3.09 ERA) then at home (4.66) -- an odd trend, especially in a big stadium such as Marlins Park. Then again, it does not appear to be a fluke because his career numbers at home (6-16, 4.10 ERA) are also worse than his road marks (9-12, 3.66). Eovaldi throws hard, but he was sub-.500 in the minors, and he is 15-28 in the majors.

2B Donovan Solano started on Tuesday for the fourth time in the past five games, taking the job from Jordany Valdespin. Solano went 1-for-5, sinking his average to .249. He also made an error with the score tied in the ninth and was fortunate that it did not cost his team the game.

RHP Jarred Cosart pitched six innings against the Rangers on Tuesday, allowing six hits, two walks and one run in a tough-luck no-decision. He did not allow a homer, which is typical for Cosart. On the season, he is the sixth-hardest pitcher to homer off in the major leagues. Cosart struck out just two on Tuesday, but he did his job, keeping the ball in the stadium.

RF Giancarlo Stanton usually shows up on the highlight reels for his majestic home runs. But on Tuesday night, he will surely make it for his wacky attempt at retrieving a double off the wall by Texas’ Rougned Odor. Stanton bobbled the ball and then slipped twice while Odor circled the bases on what was ruled a double and a two-base error. Fortunately for Stanton, he got an opportunity to win the game in the 10th inning, and he did just that. It was his second walk-off hit of the year and the fifth of his career.