Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

LHP Dan Jennings (concussion) has begun a rehab assignment at high Class-A Jupiter with two scoreless innings through Friday. He has allowed two hits with no walks and three strikeouts in that span. He was hit in the side of the head with a line drive off the bat of Pittsburgh’s Jordy Mercer on Aug. 7. Jennings is 0-1 with a 1.38 ERA in 38 games for the Marlins this season and has allowed just two homers in 35 innings. The Marlins expect him back when the rosters expand next month.

LF Christian Yelich went 2-for-4 with two walks and two runs scored, extending his hitting streak to a career-high-tying 10 games. He made his major league debut July 23, 2013, at Coors Field and hit safely in 10 straight games last year from July 31-Aug. 10. During his current streak, which includes seven multi-hit games, Yelich is 21-for-41 (.512) with four doubles, two RBIs and eight runs scored. Since July 1, Yelich is hitting .333 (61-for-183) with nine doubles, three homers, 20 RBIs and 30 runs scored in 45 games.

RHP Carter Capps (right elbow sprain) will start a rehab assignment Monday with the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Marlins. He has made nine relief appearances for the Marlins this season and has a 3.00 ERA in 12 innings with three walks and 15 strikeouts. Capps went on the 15-day disabled list May 27 retroactive to May 26 and is currently on the 60-day disabled list.

CF Marcell Ozuna hit his second grand slam of the season and of his career in the ninth inning Friday and tied his career high with five RBIs. His other grand slam was May 21 against Philadelphia, when Ozuna also drove in five runs. He has homered in three consecutive games and has driven in at least one run in four straight games.