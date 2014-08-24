Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Steve Cishek gave up a tying home run in the ninth inning Saturday night to Corey Dickerson, a blast on a 3-1 fastball into the third deck at Coors Field that traveled an estimated 455 feet. Cishek blew his fourth save in 35 chances and gave up just his third homer in 54 1/3 innings. Cishek said, “You got a team on the ropes and you should be able to put them away. Unfortunately, I left a good pitch to hit to a pure fastball hitter and he got all of it. Bottom line is I fell (behind) 3-1 to a guy that’s an all-or-nothing hitter, and when you miss down and in to a lefty to a guy that’s a power hitter, it doesn’t put you in a good spot or the team in a good spot. I wasn’t able to throw a slider. My slider was a cement mixer tonight. It stayed away from lefties and just spun on righties. The fact I couldn’t locate that to mix it up a little bit put me in a bad situation.”

RHP Tom Koehler gave up three runs and eight hits in seven innings Saturday night against the Rockies. He threw 101 pitches, the most since he had 102 on May 30 against Atlanta, a stretch of 14 starts and 80 1/3 innings. Koehler also threw 103 pitches on May 12 at the Los Angeles Dodgers, 109 pitches April 27 at the New York Mets and a season-high 112 pitches in his third start of the season April 15 against Washington. Koehler is now 1-0 with a 2.14 ERA (21 innings, five earned runs) in three career starts against Colorado.

LF Christian Yelich went 0-for-5 with a walk and was hit with a pitch Saturday night in a game against the Rockies, ending his career-high-tying 10-game hitting streak. He hit safely in 10 straight games last season from July 31 to Aug. 10. During his 10-game hitting streak this season, Yelich went 21-for-41 (.512) with four doubles, two RBI, eight runs scored and had seven multi-hit games.

RF Giancarlo Stanton went 2-for-6 with a double and one RBI for his 43rd multi-hit game of the season on Saturday night against the Rockies but struck out four times. In the first two games of this series, Stanton is 5-for-10 with two doubles, four RBI and three runs scored along with five strikeouts. In 20 games this month, Stanton is hitting .333 (24-for-72) with three doubles, seven homers, 20 RBIs and 13 runs scored.