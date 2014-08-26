Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Steve Cishek has 31 saves this season, becoming the third pitcher in Marlins history to post back-to-back 30-plus-save seasons. The others are Juan Carlos Oviedo (2010-11) and Robb Nen (1996-97).

RHP Nathan Eovaldi will start Tuesday against the Angels. Eovaldi lost each of his past two starts, giving up six earned runs in 11 innings against Texas and St. Louis. In his only career appearance against the Angels, Eovaldi got a no-decision after giving up one run and seven hits in six innings.

LF Christian Yelich, who went 3-for-5 Monday against the Angels, is hitting .367 (33-for-90) in August. His .372 on-base percentage ranks second in the National League among leadoff hitters.

RHP Carter Capps (right elbow sprain) began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on Monday. He didn’t allow a run in two-thirds of an inning, recording a walk and a strikeout. It is possible Capps, who hasn’t pitched in the big leagues since May 25, could return to the big league roster in September.

RHP Jarred Cosart gave up one run on seven hits and one walk in 7 2/3 innings Monday to earn the victory over the Angels. Cosart lost two previous starts this season against the Angels while pitching for the Astros. He was traded to Miami on July 31. “Early in the game in Houston, I was able to attack the zone and get quick outs, but as the game went on, I kind of got cute, left some balls up and walked some guys,” Cosart said of facing the Angels earlier this season. “Against a lineup like that, you can’t give them anything free. You can’t walk people, you can’t let down on any pitch. The top of the order is so good, people might breathe easy when you get them out, but the bottom of that order can hurt you.”

2B Derek Dietrich transferred his rehab assignment to Triple-A New Orleans on Monday, and he went 2-for-5 with a home run. In five rehab games for Class A Jupiter last week, Dietrich went 5-for-16 (.313) with a home run. He landed on the disabled list in early July due to a right wrist strain.