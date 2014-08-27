Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Nathan Eovaldi gave up six runs on 10 hits and one walk in 3 1/3 innings, getting tagged with the loss in an 8-2 setback to the Angels on Tuesday. “He’s leaving too many pitches up in the zone and that’s been going on for a few starts now,” Marlins manager Mike Redmond said. “He’s going to need to make an adjustment, maybe pitch inside a little bit more and keep guys off his fastball. He last couple starts have been tough.”

RHP Henderson Alvarez will start Wednesday against the Angels. Alvarez won four starts in a row, giving up seven earned runs in 28 innings in victories over Atlanta, Washington, Arizona and Colorado. He has made three starts against the Angels in his career, all while pitching for the Blue Jays, going 2-0 with a 1.57 ERA.

OF Reed Johnson needs one hit to reach 1,000 for his major league career. At age 37, Johnson is the oldest player on the Marlins’ roster. He was not in the starting lineup Tuesday against the Angels.

RHP Bryan Morris left Anaheim Tuesday and returned to Miami to have his right hip examined. Morris started to feel discomfort in the hip after his last outing Saturday in Colorado. He is 3-0 with a 0.48 ERA in 35 games for the Marlins since coming to the club in a trade from the Pirates on June 1. Overall this season he is 7-0 with a 1.76 ERA.

2B Derek Dietrich was activated from the disabled list Tuesday, then optioned to Triple-A New Orleans. Dietrich, who was the Marlins’ opening day second baseman but was out since July 1 with a sprained right wrist, is expected to be called up Sept. 1 when rosters may be expanded.

RF Giancarlo Stanton has 33 home runs, nine short of the Marlins’ single-season record of 42 set by Gary Sheffield in 1996. With 150 career homers, Stanton is four shy of tying Dan Uggla’s franchise mark of 154. Only two active players reached 150 career homers faster than Stanton, who did it at the age of 24 years and 290 days. Albert Pujols (24 years, 212 days) and Alex Rodriguez (24, 255) did it at a younger age.