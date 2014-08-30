Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

INF Jordany Valdespin had a pinch-hit homer Friday against Braves reliever David Carpenter, slicing a 95-mph fastball over the left-field fence in the seventh inning. It was the seventh pinch-hit homer of his career. Valdespin had been 1-for-6 with two walks and no RBIs as a pinch hitter this season prior to the homer. He is batting .228 with three homers and seven RBIs over 79 at-bats in 32 games.

RHP Tom Koehler allowed just four hits in six innings against the Braves on Friday, but one was a two-run homer by Justin Upton. He struck out six and walked three in the no-decision, keeping his record at 9-9. He has a 3.77 ERA and is 2-0 with a pair of no-decisions in his past four starts. Kohler, who has 17 quality starts, is 0-1 against the Braves despite pitching well in four outings this year.

CF Marcell Ozuna was 3-for-4 with a RBI double against the Braves on Friday. He booted a ball for a seventh-inning error, though, and that allowed the Braves an insurance run in the 5-2 victory. Ozuna is batting .266 with 19 homers and 72 RBIs. He is first in the majors with 34 RBIs from the seventh inning on and second with 12 homers in that span.

RHP Jared Cosart, who faces the Braves on Saturday, is 2-1 with a 2.08 ERA in four starts for the Marlins since being acquired from Houston. He worked 7 2/3 innings on Monday in a victory over the Angels in Anaheim, allowing a run on seven hits in the victory. Cosart, who was 9-7 with a 4.41 ERA before the trade, allowed one run over seven innings on June 26 while beating the Braves for the Astros.