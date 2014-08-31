Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Steve Cishek pitched a scoreless inning and struck out the side in the ninth inning on Saturday in a non-save situation. The side-armer lowered his ERA to 3.67. He’s allowed two runs in seven innings against Atlanta this season.

RHP Nathan Eovaldi (6-9, 4.30) has been consistently good against Atlanta. He’s 2-2 with a 2.35 ERA in 10 career starts, with 51 strikeouts and 19 walks in 65 innings vs. the Braves. Atlanta scored five runs in seven innings against Eovaldi on July 23, a game he lost. Over his last 10 starts, Eovaldi is 1-6 with a 5.37 ERA.

2B Donovan Solano was 3-for-5 on Saturday with two RBIs and improved his career mark to 19-for-63 (.302) in 21 career games at Turner Field. Solano hit his third homer of the year; three of his eight career homers have come in Atlanta.

RHP Carter Capps was sent on a rehab assignment to the Jupiter Hammerheads and may be activated when the rosters expand on Sept. 1. He was obtained from Seattle in the off-season and pitched in just nine games before being sidelined with shoulder issues. He was -1-1 with a 3.00 ERA in 12 innings.

RHP Jarred Cosart pitched seven scoreless innings to win his third straight start on Saturday. Cosart, acquired from Houston on July 31, allowed seven hits, all singles, and struck out. Cosart (3-1) was aided by his infield defense, which turned three double plays behind him.