Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch
#Intel
September 1, 2014 / 9:12 PM / 3 years ago

Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Nathan Eovaldi (6-10) allowed nine hits and one run in 6 2/3 innings and struck out six on Sunday against the Braves. Despite the effort, he lost a 1-0 decision, his fourth consecutive defeat. His record against the Braves fell to 2-3, even though his ERA against Atlanta is 2.26.

RHP Henderson Alvarez (10-6, 2.75) had his four-game winning streak broken by the Angels on Aug. 27 when he was tagged for five runs in 6 1/3 innings. He had won four straight and at one time lowered his ERA to 2.43. Alvarez was beaten by the Mets on July 11, a game that saw him allow six runs in five innings. He’s 4-2 with a 3.15 ERA in five career starts against the Mets.

2B Donovan Solano continues to try to nail down the starting job. Solano had two hits on Sunday and wound up 5-for-11 in the three games against the Braves. Solano almost had a third hit in the ninth inning, but was just nipped by Chris Johnson’s outstanding play.

RHP A.J. Ramos has gone 1-0 and allowed only three earned runs in 18 2/3 innings since returning from the disabled list. Ramos struck out the side in one inning of relief on Sunday. He faced five hitters against Atlanta in the three-game series and struck out all of them.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
