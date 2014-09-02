Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

LHP Dan Jennings (concussion) was activated off the disabled list on Monday. Jennings, 27, is 0-1 with a 1.03 ERA for the Marlins this season. Jennings suffered his concussion on Aug. 7, when he was struck in the head by a line drive. He pitched four rehab games in Class A last month, allowing no earned runs in a combined total of 7 1/3 innings. Jennings, who has been back and forth between the majors and the minors this season, gives the Marlins an extra lefty in the bullpen.

RHP Henderson Alvarez, the Marlins’ All-Star pitcher, left in the third inning of Monday’s Mets game due to a left-oblique injury that has bothered him since his last start, Aug. 27 in Anaheim. Alvarez, who started the day with a 1.46 home ERA this season, was charged with four runs, three earned, in 2 1/3 innings. He got the first six Mets batters out before giving up the first home run in the career of Dilson Herrera, the Mets’ rookie second baseman. Alvarez unraveled from there and angrily left the mound after being removed. Interestingly, Alvarez said after the game that he is not sure if he will pitch again this season due to the injury.

RHP Carter Capps (elbow injury) was activated off the disabled list on Monday. Capps, who can reach 100 mph with his fastball, has a 4.78 ERA in 96 career innings in the majors, including 3.00 in nine innings this season. Capps, 24, hasn’t pitched in the majors since May 25. He pitched three rehab games in Class A and did not allow an earned run in a combined total of 3 1/3 innings. Earlier this season, he was dominant at Triple-A, posting a 1.64 in seven relief appearances, totaling 11 innings. Obviously, Capps has a live arm, and if he can stay healthy, the Marlins believe he can develop into a late-innings power reliever.

RHP Kevin Gregg (right elbow inflammation) was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery Aug. 7 to remove bone chips from the elbow.

RHP Brad Penny gets the start on Tuesday vs. the Mets. It will be his fifth appearance this season and his third start, although he has yet to pitch longer than five innings in a game. Penny, 36, was out of baseball last season and is just working his way back. The Marlins have said that the fifth starter’s spot is in flux and will be evaluated every week between Penny (5.40 ERA) and LHP Brad Hand (4.71 ERA).