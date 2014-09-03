Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Tom Koehler will look for his 10th win of the season in Wednesday’s series finale against the Mets. Koehler has won his past two home starts. He then went on the road and had quality starts but went unrewarded -- a pair of no-decisions. Now he is back home, where he has a 2.69 ERA this year (4.80 on the road). But Koehler, who is from New York, has yet to beat the Mets this season -- 0-2 in four starts despite a solid 3.08 ERA.

RHP Henderson Alvarez, the Marlins’ All-Star pitcher, left in the third inning of Monday’s Mets game due to a left-oblique injury that has bothered him since his last start, Aug. 27 in Anaheim. On Tuesday, the Marlins said Alvarez will try to throw a bullpen session in a couple of days.

LHP Andrew Heaney, 23, was promoted from Triple-A New Orleans on Tuesday. He made four starts for the Marlins earlier this season, going 0-for-3 with a 6.53 ERA. Heaney is still considered the Marlins’ top prospect and one of the best minor-league lefties in all of baseball. He was a Double-A All-Star this season, going 4-2 with a 2.35 ERA. In Triple-A, Heaney went 5-4 with a 3.87 ERA and one shutout. It will be interesting to see if the Marlins give him another start -- say to replace Brad Penny -- or use him exclusively out of the bullpen.

RHP Anthony DeSclafani, 24, was promoted from Triple-A New Orleans on Tuesday. He was 3-4 with a 4.19 ERA in Double-A this season and 3-3 with a 3.49 ERA in Triple-A. His career minor-league record in three seasons is 26-16 with a 3.23 ERA. In the majors, though, he has struggled, going 1-2 with a 6.84 ERA in this his rookie season. He has made five starts and two relief appearances with the Marlins. His likely role for the rest of this season will be long relief.

1B Justin Bour, 26, was promoted from Triple-A New Orleans on Tuesday. He made his MLB debut earlier this season on June 5 and had an RBI single. At New Orleans, he set a career high in batting average (.306), slugging percentage (.517) and OPS (.889). He also had 27 doubles, 18 homers and 72 RBIs. The Marlins will use him primarily as a lefty pinch hitter.

INF Enrique Hernandez, 23, was promoted from Triple-A New Orleans on Tuesday. He made his big-league debut on July 1 with the Houston Astros, doubling on his first plate appearance and finishing 2-for-2. The Marlins acquired him on July 31 and sent him back to Triple-A on Aug. 8. He hit .319 in 98 minor-league games this season, including .337 in 67 games with Oklahoma City. The Marlins plan to use him as a utility infielder.

RHP Brad Penny (1-1) took the loss on Tuesday against the Mets, allowing seven hits, one walk and four runs in three innings. Penny, who was out of baseball last season, now has a 6.61 ERA this season. At age 36, his career is on fumes. Look for him to lose his job as the fifth starter. Possible replacements include Andrew Heaney and Brad Hand.

RF Giancarlo Stanton on Tuesday hit his 35th homer of the season and eclipsed his career high by reaching 101 RBIs for the year. On Monday, he hit his 34th homer of the season and his 22nd at Marlins Park. The previous Marlins record for homers at home in a single season was held by Dan Uggla, who had 21 in 2009. It was also Stanton’s 12th first-inning homer of the season, which tied him with Toronto’s Jose Bautista for the major-league lead. Stanton leads the NL in homers and RBIs and his 64 RBIs at home have tied the franchise record set by Miguel Cabrera in 2007 and tied by Hanley Ramirez in 2009. More good stuff from Stanton: He is just the second Marlins player with at least 35 homers and 100 RBIs in a season, joining Gary Sheffield in 1996.