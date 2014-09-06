Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Henderson Alvarez (left oblique injury) will miss his scheduled start Sunday. Alvarez played catch Friday and will try to throw a bullpen session in the next couple of days.

2B Donovan Solano went 4-for-5 with three runs scored and an RBI in a win over the Braves on Friday. “I don’t know how to get Solano out,” Braves starter Aaron Harang said. “Maybe I should go next door and ask him because it’s ridiculous how many hits he’s been getting off me the past couple of games.”

CF Marcell Ozuna went 4-for5 with four RBIs in a win over Atlanta on Friday. “It was fun to watch us string together great at-bats and score runs,” Marlins manager Mike Redmond said of the easy win.

1B Garrett Jones, who is hitting .206 since the All-Star break, was given Friday off to “clear his head.” 1B Justin Bour started in place of Jones.