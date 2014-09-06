FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Best Buy 2021 profit forecast falls short
BUSINESS
Best Buy 2021 profit forecast falls short
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Echo Trending HP
September 7, 2014 / 3:01 AM / 3 years ago

Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Henderson Alvarez (left oblique injury) will miss his scheduled start Sunday. Alvarez played catch Friday and will try to throw a bullpen session in the next couple of days.

2B Donovan Solano went 4-for-5 with three runs scored and an RBI in a win over the Braves on Friday. “I don’t know how to get Solano out,” Braves starter Aaron Harang said. “Maybe I should go next door and ask him because it’s ridiculous how many hits he’s been getting off me the past couple of games.”

CF Marcell Ozuna went 4-for5 with four RBIs in a win over Atlanta on Friday. “It was fun to watch us string together great at-bats and score runs,” Marlins manager Mike Redmond said of the easy win.

1B Garrett Jones, who is hitting .206 since the All-Star break, was given Friday off to “clear his head.” 1B Justin Bour started in place of Jones.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.