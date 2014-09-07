Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

LHP Brad Hand gets yet another opportunity to start on Sunday against the Braves. He has not done much with his chances so far this season -- 2-6 with a 4.76 ERA -- and the back end of the rotation has been a big problem for the Marlins this year. Were it not for a season-ending injury to Jose Fernandez and the health issues that have sidelined Henderson Alvarez for several starts, the Marlins would likely be in much better playoff position. Instead, they have had to suffer through a lot of starts from Hand, Brad Penny, Randy Wolf and others. Unfortunately for Hand, there is nothing in his stat sheet that gives much rise for optimism. He is 0-3 with a 5.75 ERA in five career starts against the Braves. For his career, he is 2-8 at home and 2-8 on the road. And lefty hitters (.253) and righty hitters (.249) have both had virtually equal success.

RHP Nathan Eovaldi made his 29th start of the season on Saturday against the Braves, tossing 6 1/3 innings and allowing eight hits, one walk and three runs. Eovaldi’s troubles all came because of one bad inning. He gave up all three of his runs in the fourth, including a two-run single he gave up to opposing pitcher Alex Wood. That was a brutal mistake by Eovaldi, who could not put away the weak-hitting Wood on a 2-2 fastball inside. Before his hit, Wood was 2-for-63 -- a .032 batting average -- with no RBIS in his career as a big-league batter. Eovaldi has lost four decisions in a row. He escaped with a no-decision when the Marlins rallied after he had left the game.

2B Donovan Solano, who matched his career high with four hits on Friday, went 0-for-4 on Saturday and is hitting .259 for the season. Still, he has impressed Braves pitcher Aaron Harang, the pitcher Solano hit on Friday. “I don’t know how to get Solano out,” Harang said. “Maybe I should go next door and ask him because it’s ridiculous how many hits he’s been getting off me the past couple of games.”

RHP Jarred Cosart is the first pitcher in Marlins history to earn at least four wins with an ERA under 2.00 in his first six starts with the team. Cosart has also beaten the Braves twice in six days, impressing Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez. “He has thrown everything for a strike with all his pitches -- you can’t barrel it,” Gonzalez said of Cosart, who is 4-1 with a 1.99 ERA since the Marlins acquired him on July 31. “He has a cutter that goes away from right-handed hitters. And he competes.”