Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

LHP Brad Hand is 2-2 with a 2.67 ERA in his past four home starts after throwing six scoreless innings Sunday to beat the Braves. He is 1-2 with a 5.16 ERA in his past four road starts.

RHP Henderson Alvarez (left oblique strain) threw a successful bullpen session Sunday, and he could return to the rotation sometime this week. He exited early during his Sept. 1 start against the Mets and has not pitched in a game since.

LF Christian Yelich has a 15-game hitting streak at Marlins Park and is hitting .468 during that stretch. He has a 10-game hitting streak overall during which he is batting .341 (14-for-41) with three doubles and three RBIs.

RF Giancarlo Stanton, a National League MVP candidate, went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts, equaling his strikeout total from his previous five games. He is hitless in his past 11 at-bats.