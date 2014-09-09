Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Steve Cishek pitched a perfect ninth inning to record his 33rd save of the season, putting him fifth among National League closers. Cishek has not allowed an earned run since Aug. 23, a span of five scoreless innings.

LF Christian Yelich went 2-for-5 Monday to extend his hitting streak to 11 games. During that stretch, Yelich is batting .347 (16-for-46) with three doubles and since Aug. 11, Yelich is batting .404.

RHP Brad Penny worked six innings Monday, and held the Brewers to two runs on four hits and three walks with a strikeout to record his first victory since Aug. 9. Monday marked his longest start since Sept. 14, 2011, when he went six innings for the Tigers in a 6-5 victory over the White Sox.

RF Giancarlo Stanton hit his 37th home run of the season Monday, trying his career high set in 2012. It was also the 154th of his career, tying him with Dan Uggla for the most in franchise history. Stanton has four home runs in seven September games and has hit 11 since Aug. 1.