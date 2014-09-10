Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Henderson Alvarez reported no discomfort after a light bullpen session Tuesday and is slated to return to the Marlins’ starting rotation Friday when they open a three-game series in Philadelphia. Alvarez had to leave his Sept. 1 start in the third inning and missed his last turn in the rotation because of a strained oblique. He also missed time this season with shoulder inflammation but is still 106 with a 2.88 ERA in 26 starts.

LF Christian Yelich had two hits Tuesday to extend his hitting streak to 12 games, trying the second-longest hitting streak of his career. Yelich is batting .353 during his streak and .409 with nine doubles and nine RBIs since Aug. 11.

2B Donovan Solano had two hits and drove in his 25th run of the season with a third-inning RBI single off Brewers right-hander Matt Garza. Solano is batting .388 (19-for-49) this season with runners in scoring position.

CF Marcell Ozuna hit his 21st home run of the season Tuesday, capping off a 3-for-3 day that also included two walks. The home run was Ozuna’s first since Aug. 22, when he hit his third in as many days. He’s batting .406 in eight games this month, with three doubles and 10 RBIs.