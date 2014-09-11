Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

LF Christian Yelich extended his hitting streak to 13 games with a leadoff single in the first inning Wednesday at Milwaukee. It was the only hit of the day for Yelich, who came into the game batting .353 during his streak and .409 with nine doubles and nine RBIs since Aug. 11.

CF Marcell Ozuna hit his third home run in as many games and extended his hitting streak to six games Wednesday in the Marlins’ 4-1 loss at Milwaukee. He went 1-for-4 Wednesday and is 5-for-13 in the series against Milwaukee with three home runs, five runs scored and four RBIs.

RHP Jarred Cosart had his four-game winning streak snapped Wednesday after giving up two runs -- only one earned -- on four hits and two walks while striking out seven over six innings. Cosart had gone 4-1 with a 1.99 ERA since being dealt to the Marlins from Houston at the trade deadline.

RHP Brad Penny will move into the bullpen Friday when RHP Henderson Alvarez returns to the Marlins rotation. Penny had made four starts for the Marlins and posted 2-1 record and 5.21 ERA. He’s also made two appearances out of Miami’s bullpen and has given up three earned runs in 3 1/3 innings of relief work.