Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Nathan Evoaldi gave up four runs on eight hits and two walks over four innings Thursday, extending his losing streak to five games. In his past six starts, Evoaldi has a 5.74 ERA.

RHP Henderson Alvarez is scheduled to return to the rotation Friday when the Marlins open a three-game series in Philadelphia. Alvarez had to leave his Sept. 1 start in the third inning and missed his last turn in the rotation because of a strained oblique. He also missed time this season with shoulder inflammation but is still 10-6 with a 2.88 ERA in 26 starts.

LF Christian Yelich went 0-for-4 Thursday, snapping a 13-game hitting streak. Yelich was 19-for-54 (.352) during that stretch with three doubles and four RBIs. In his past 35 games, dating back to Aug. 2, Yelich is hitting .361 (52-for-144) with 12 doubles, a home run and 15 RBIs.

CF Marcell Ozuna hit his fourth home run in as many games Thursday, tying a franchise record and giving him 23 for the season. Ozuna had a big series against the Brewers, going 7-for-15 with six RBIs and six runs. He has a seven-game hitting streak during which he is 13-for-24 (.542).

RF Giancarlo Stanton sustained facial fractures and dental damage and needed stitches after he was hit in the face with a Mike Fiers fastball in the fifth inning of Miami’s 4-2 loss to the Brewers on Thursday. While the team is headed to Philadelphia for a weekend series, Stanton is scheduled to return to Miami on Friday to be evaluated. Stanton is the National League leader with 37 home runs, 105 RBIs, a .555 slugging percentage and a .950 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. He ranks third with a .395 on-base percentage, and he is batting .288.