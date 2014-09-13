FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch
#Intel
September 14, 2014 / 2:06 AM / 3 years ago

Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LHP Brad Hand, Saturday night’s starter at Philadelphia, is coming off his best start of the season, where he threw six shutout innings in a win over Atlanta. Hand has appeared in 29 games this season with 13 starts, compiling a 3-6 record overall and a 4.45 ERA. In two career appearances against the Phillies (one start), he’s 0-0 with a 6.35 ERA, having given up four runs in 5 ? innings.

RHP Henderson Alvarez pitched well in his first start since Sep. 1 after missing his last turn through the rotation with an oblique strain. The 24-year-old allowed one run in seven innings, giving up seven hits and striking out four without walking a batter, though he did hit Marlon Byrd twice and give up a game-tying wild pitch.

OF Christian Yelich went 0-for-4 with a walk against the Phillies on Friday night, which hasn’t been his usual performance of late. Since August 11, he is batting .375 (45-for-120), leading the majors in hits since that time. Since June 7, when his batting average was .240, he’s brought it all the way up to .294.

CF Marcell Ozuna went 1-for-4 against Philadelphia with a single, snapping a string of four consecutive games with a home run. The cleanup hitter is hitting .340 (33-for-97) since August 16, with seven home runs and 25 RBIs. He also extended his hitting straight to eight games.

LF Giancarlo Stanton is likely to miss the rest of the season after taking a pitch to the face in a Thursday night game at Milwaukee. Stanton, who won’t need surgery, suffered facial fractures and dental damage after being struck under the left eye by a pitch thrown by Mike Fiers. Stanton was batting .288 on the season with 37 homers and 105 RBIs.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
