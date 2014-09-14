Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Tom Koehler, who gets the start in the third game of the Phillies-Marlins series on Sunday, enters the game with a 9-9 record on top of a 3.74 ERA in 173 1/3 innings. He hasn’t given up more than three earned runs in each of his last six starts, a span in which he’s 2-0 with a 3.50 ERA. In five games against Philadelphia (three starts), he’s 1-1 with a 4.12 ERA.

LHP Brad Hand took the loss on Saturday, giving up two runs in six innings of a 2-1 defeat to the Phillies. He gave up both runs in the first inning, but settled down to give up just one hit over the following five. “I thought really he just left a couple of breaking balls up that they hit, and after that he got that breaking ball down and was able to throw it for strikes whenever he wanted to,” manager Mike Redmond said.

C J.T. Realmuto was called up from Double-A Jacksonville. Realmuto hit .299 with 25 doubles, eight home runs and 62 RBIs in 97 games with Jacksonville. In the team’s run to the Southern League Championship, he batted .346 (9-for-26) with 10 runs scored and three RBIs, hitting in all seven games.

PH Reed Johnson picked up his 1,000th hit with a pinch-hit single in the seventh inning. Johnson, now in his 11th year in the majors, hasn’t had more than 78 hits in a season since 2008, when he picked up 101; more than half (585) of his hits came in his first five seasons in the majors, 2003-07 with Toronto. This season, he’s hitting .220 with two home runs and 22 RBIs.