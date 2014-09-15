Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Tom Koehler had previously dominated the National League East despite his 2-4 record against the division entering Sunday’s game. In 84.1 IP before Sunday, Koehler had posted a 2.45 ERA against divisional foes. In 16 starts against teams outside of the NL East, Koehler has gone 7-5 with a 4.96 ERA in 89 IP.

OF Christian Yelich went 2-for-4 on Sunday with a run and an RBI, continuing his dominance in the leadoff spot for the Marlins. Since July 1, Yelich’s .326 average is good for sixth in the National League and 11th in Major League Baseball.

RHP Jarred Cosart, Monday’s starter for the Marlins, will be making his eighth appearance for the Fish since coming over to the National League from the Houston Astros in July. Cosart, 24, is 13-9 across both leagues on the season and owns a 3.70 ERA.

2B Enrique “Kike” Hernandez, who came to the Marlins alongside Jarred Cosart, connected on his first hit, a home run, in a Miami uniform -- taking Phillies starter David Buchanan deep to right field in the top of the fourth inning to even the game at one run apiece. Hernandez, 23, was just recalled from Triple-A New Orleans on Sept. 2 and is a talented player capable of playing the outfield and both middle infield positions. He should see plenty of action down the stretch.