FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
Hurricane Maria
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
September 16, 2014 / 2:51 AM / 3 years ago

Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Tom Koehler had previously dominated the National League East despite his 2-4 record against the division entering Sunday’s game. In 84.1 IP before Sunday, Koehler had posted a 2.45 ERA against divisional foes. In 16 starts against teams outside of the NL East, Koehler has gone 7-5 with a 4.96 ERA in 89 IP.

OF Christian Yelich went 2-for-4 on Sunday with a run and an RBI, continuing his dominance in the leadoff spot for the Marlins. Since July 1, Yelich’s .326 average is good for sixth in the National League and 11th in Major League Baseball.

RHP Jarred Cosart, Monday’s starter for the Marlins, will be making his eighth appearance for the Fish since coming over to the National League from the Houston Astros in July. Cosart, 24, is 13-9 across both leagues on the season and owns a 3.70 ERA.

2B Enrique “Kike” Hernandez, who came to the Marlins alongside Jarred Cosart, connected on his first hit, a home run, in a Miami uniform -- taking Phillies starter David Buchanan deep to right field in the top of the fourth inning to even the game at one run apiece. Hernandez, 23, was just recalled from Triple-A New Orleans on Sept. 2 and is a talented player capable of playing the outfield and both middle infield positions. He should see plenty of action down the stretch.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.