Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

SS Adeiny Hechavarria notched a rare multi-RBI game on Monday when he laced a game-tying two-run single in the eighth inning of the Marlins’ 6-5 win over the Mets. It was the third two-RBI game in 134 games this season for Hechavarria, who also drove in two runs on June 20 and Aug. 14. He is hitting .281 with one homer and 32 RBIs.

RHP Nathan Eovaldi will look to snap a six-start winless streak when he takes the mound for the Marlins on Tuesday night in the middle game of a three-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Eovaldi took the loss in his most recent start last Thursday, when he allowed four runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out one over four innings as the Marlins fell to the Milwaukee Brewers, 4-2. In his last six starts, Eovaldi is 0-5 with a 5.74 ERA as he’s fallen to 6-11 with a 4.29 ERA overall. Eovaldi is 1-2 with a 3.63 ERA in six career starts against the Mets. He didn’t factor into the decision the last time he opposed the Mets on May 5, when he gave up three runs over seven innings in the Marlins’ 4-3 victory.

RHP Jarred Cosart continued pitching well for the Marlins on Monday when he didn’t factor into the decision after allowing two runs -- both in the first inning -- on five hits and two walks while striking out five over six innings in Miami’s 6-5 win over the Mets. The Marlins took a 3-2 lead in the top of the seventh to briefly put Cosart in line for the victory before surrendering three runs in the bottom of the inning. Cosart is 4-2 with a 2.05 ERA in eight starts for the Marlins since he was acquired from the Houston Astros on July 31. He is 13-9 with a 3.67 ERA in 28 starts between the two teams.

RF Giancarlo Stanton (facial fractures) is scheduled to see doctors on Tuesday. Stanton, who was badly injured when he was hit in the face by a pitch last Thursday, has said he hopes to play again this season. Manager Mike Redmond said Monday the Marlins may know if that’s possible following Stanton’s doctor visits. Stanton was the front-runner for National League MVP honors when he got hurt. He is hitting .288 and leads the NL with 37 homers. His 105 RBIs led the NL until Monday, when Los Angeles Dodgers 1B Adrian Gonzalez had three RBIs to increase his season total to 106.