Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

SS Adeiny Hechavarria (left shoulder) didn’t play Tuesday in the Marlins’ 9-1 loss to the Mets. Hechavarria also missed a handful of games earlier this season due to soreness in his left arm. He is day-to-day. Hechavarria is hitting .281 with one homer and 32 RBIs.

RHP Nathan Eovaldi’s losing streak continued Tuesday, when he took the defeat after giving up six runs on six hits and two walks while striking out two over 4 1/3 innings as the Marlins fell to the Mets, 9-1. Eovaldi hasn’t won in his last seven starts, a stretch in which he is 0-6 with a 6.56 ERA. He is 6-12 with a 4.48 ERA in 31 starts overall.

RHP Henderson Alvarez will look to snap a three-start winless streak when he takes the mound for the Marlins on Wednesday night in the finale of a three-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Alvarez didn’t factor into the decision in his most recent start last Friday, when he allowed one run on seven hits and no walks while striking out four over seven innings in the Marlins’ 3-1 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies. It was his first start since Sept. 1, when he suffered a left oblique injury while pitching against the Mets and exited after giving up four runs (three earned) over a season-low 2 1/3 innings. Overall in his last three starts, Alvarez is 0-1 with a 5.17 ERA. Alvarez is 4-2 with a 3.56 ERA in eight career starts against the Mets, including 2-1 with a 3.45 ERA in five starts this year.

RF Giancarlo Stanton (facial fractures) spent Tuesday visiting with multiple doctors in Florida but is expected to be officially declared out for the season on Wednesday. Marlins manager Mike Redmond said following the Marlins’ 9-1 loss to the Mets on Tuesday that the team would issue a statement on Wednesday. “It’s probably not looking good for him,” Redmond said. Stanton, the front-runner for National League MVP honors, was badly injured when he was hit in the face by a pitch last Thursday. He is hitting .288 and was leading the NL in homers (37) and RBIs (105) at the time he was hurt, though he has since been passed in RBI by Los Angeles Dodgers 1B Adrian Gonzalez.