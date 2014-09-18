Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

SS Adeiny Hechavarria (sore left shoulder) returned to the lineup on Wednesday, and he went 1-for-3 with a run in the Marlins’ 4-3 win over the Mets. Hechavarria missed Tuesday’s game.

LHP Brad Hand will look to author his third consecutive quality start when he takes the mound for the Marlins on Thursday night in the opener of a four-game series against the Nationals at Marlins Park. Hand took a loss Saturday when he gave up two runs on four hits and no walks while striking out four over six innings as the Marlins fell to the Phillies, 2-1. He is 1-1 with a 1.50 ERA over his last two starts, a stretch in which he lowered his overall ERA from 4.76 to 4.36. Hand is 0-4 with a 7.48 ERA in eight career games (six starts) against the Nationals, including 0-2 with a 7.43 ERA in three starts this season. He took the defeat the last time he opposed the Nationals on July 30, when he allowed three runs over seven innings as the Marlins lost 4-3.

RHP Nathan Eovaldi may be in danger of losing his rotation spot. Manager Mike Redmond wouldn’t commit to giving Eovaldi another start Wednesday, one day after Eovaldi took the defeat after giving up six runs over 4 1/3 innings in a 9-1 loss to the Mets. Eovaldi is 0-6 with a 6.56 ERA in his last seven starts. Overall this season, he is 6-12 with a 4.48 ERA in 31 starts. He is tied for the National League lead in hits allowed at 208.

CF Marcell Ozuna continued his impressive September on Wednesday, when he went 3-for-5 in the Marlins’ 4-3 win over the Mets. Ozuna is hitting .338 (22-of-65) with four homers and 13 RBIs this month, during which he has raised his overall average from .261 to .270.

RF Giancarlo Stanton (facial fractures) is officially done for the season. Prior to Wednesday’s game, manager Mike Redmond said doctors told Stanton on Tuesday that he was recovering well from his frightening injuries sustained when he was hit in the face by a pitch Sept. 11 but that there was not enough time left in the season for him to be medically cleared to resume playing. Stanton was the front-runner for National League MVP honors when he was hurt. He finishes the season with a .288 average, 37 homers and 105 RBIs. Stanton still leads the NL in homers by six over Chicago Cubs 1B Anthony Rizzo, and he is second in RBIs, though he led the league in that category prior to being injured.