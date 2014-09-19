Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Tom Koehler is set to make his 31st start of the season Friday against the Nationals. The second-year major-leaguer is one win away from a career-high 10 victories. But it has been tough of late as he has had five straight no-decisions, making that 10th win seem very elusive. Koehler said Thursday that his current situation reminds him of last year, when it took him nine games to get his first big-league win. Koehler likely has two more starts this year, both at home, against Washington on Friday and then vs. the Phillies. He has been strong at home -- 6-4 with a 2.68 ERA -- so his chances of getting to 10 appear to be fairly strong.

LHP Brad Hand had one really bad inning Thursday, but it was enough to ruin his night. Hand (3-8) allowed eight hits and six runs, five earned, in five innings. But most of the damage was done in the Washington Nationals’ five-run fourth hits. Hand was very nearly out of the inning with no damage done, but he allowed five straight two-out hits.

LF Christian Yelich doubled Thursday against Gio Gonzalez, one of the premier left-handers in the game over the past several years. But, for Yelich, that hit against a tough lefty should come as no surprise. Yelich entered Thursday batting .318 against lefty pitchers. Among lefty batters in the majors this year, his batting average ranks fourth in that category. Yelich showed his stuff on Wednesday night, when the New York Mets brought in a tough lefty reliever, Josh Edgin, to face him in a key late-inning situation. Yelich doubled off the wall, showing once again that he is a load for lefties or righties.

RF Reed Johnson, who is getting some playing time while filling in for injured RF Giancarlo Stanton, was hit by a pitch on Wednesday, continuing an odd trend. Since breaking into the majors in 2003, Johnson has been hit 133 times. Only one active player has been hit more, and that would be Phillies second baseman Chase Utley with 168. Johnson’s HBP statistic is even more noteworthy given the fact that he has mostly been a pinch hitter and part-time player while Utley is a long-time starter.

RF Giancarlo Stanton, who was hit in the face by a fastball from Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Mike Fiers on Sept. 11, said he had one tooth knocked out and four others that were chipped between 30 and 50 percent. He also sustained facial fractures and needed 10 stitches, but said he was relieved the pitch did not shatter the orbital bone near his left eye, which could have made it a career-ending injury. Doctors told Stanton it will take six to eight weeks for his facial fractures to fully heal. Stanton potentially could start offseason conditioning in December, as usual.