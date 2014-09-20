Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Tom Koehler was not sharp on Friday. He needed 29 pitches to get out of the first inning and failed for the sixth straight start to get his 10th win of the season. He lasted just five innings, allowing six hits, four walks and three runs. All three runs scored with two outs and two strikes.

LF Christian Yelich has been on a roll lately. Since August 11 and through Thursday’s game, Yelich led the NL in hits and had a .359 batting average. On Friday, though, Yelich went 0-for-4 and had his 16-game home hit streak snapped.

RHP Jarred Cosart, 24, is set to make his 29th start of the year on Saturday against the Nationals. This has been a breakout season for Cosart. Counting his work with the Astros earlier this year, Cosart is 13-9 with a 3.67 ERA. Since the Marlins acquired him on July 31, he has been even better in terms of his ERA, posting a 4-2 record and a 2.05 ERA. And, if you count his entire body of work this season, he leads the Marlins in wins -- two more than All-Star Henderson Alvarez.

RHP Bryan Morris (groin) has been shut down for the rest of the season. He has not pitched since Sept. 9. Still, Morris, 27, had a breakout season with an 8-1 record and a 1.82 ERA while pitching for the Pirates and Marlins. He was especially brilliant with the Marlins (0.66 ERA in 40 2/3 innings).