Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Nathan Eovaldi will start Sunday, and the Marlins confirmed he has not lost his spot in the rotation after some recent poor performances. Eovaldi has lost his last six decisions and the Marlins are 0-7 in his last seven starts. He’ll face Nats ace Stephen Strasburg Sunday. Manager Mike Redmond said it is important to see Eovaldi finish the season strong for confidence going into next season.

OF Christian Yelich has reached base in 23 of his last 24 home games. He finished 1-for-4 a night after his 16-game home hitting streak was snapped.

RHP Jarred Cosart held the Nationals scoreless through six innings, but the seventh inning led to him getting hit with the loss. He gave up three runs in that inning and was done after 6 1/3 innings. Stellar since joining the Marlins in the trade with the Astros (4-2, 2.05 ERA coming into Saturday) Cosart surrendered the most hits he has given up (nine) since landing in Miami.

1B Justin Bour had an RBI single in the first inning Saturday night against the Nationals after connecting on his first career home run the night before. The power-hitting first baseman is hitting .406 (13-for-32) since getting the call-up after setting career highs in several offensive categories in Triple-A this season.