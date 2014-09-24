Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

LHP Brad Hand is set to make his 16th start of the season on Wednesday against the Phillies. Hand has a 5-18 career record and has a losing record and an ERA over 4.00 in virtually every scenario. That includes his career record against the Phillies (1-2, 4.13), his record this season overall (3-8, 4.59), his record at home this season (2-4, 4.61), his record on the road (1-4, 4.56), his record at night (2-4, 4.85) and his record during the day (1-4, 4.43). That’s called being consistently mediocre.

RHP Henderson Alvarez pitched 7 2/3 scoreless innings against the Phillies on Tuesday, allowing just five hits and one walk. The only extra-base hit he allowed was a double to Phillies pitcher Cole Hamels. Alvarez lowered his ERA to 2.70. Pending other results late Tuesday, that could place him as high as sixth in the NL in ERA.

LF Christian Yelich, 22, is having a standout season. Among players younger than 23, Yelich entered Tuesday leading the majors in runs scored, hits and steals. He kept it going Tuesday night, going 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored. He has 50 multi-hit games this season, which ranks fifth in the National League. He also finally solved Cole Hamels after going hitless in his first 10 career at-bats against the Phillies lefty.

RHP Anthony DeSclafani lost his appeal and began serving his three-game suspension for a hit-by-pitch of the Brewers’ Carlos Gomez on Tuesday at Marlins Park. He will be eligible to return on Friday.

CF Marcell Ozuna, who entered the day having played 153 of the Marlins’ 155 games, was rested on Tuesday due to a sprained ankle suffered on Sunday. With just five games left in the season, it may not make sense to bring Ozuna back this year. If so, Ozuna, in his first full year in the majors, finishes hitting .269 with 23 homers and 85 RBIs. He leads the majors in homers (15) and RBIs (40) from the seventh inning on, a sign of his ability to come through under the most pressure. He leads NL center fielders in RBIs and is second to Andrew McCutchen (24) in homers.