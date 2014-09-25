Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Tom Koehler will make his 32nd and final start of the season on Thursday, when he pitches against the Phillies in the Marlins’ home finale. It will be Koehler’s seventh straight try at winning his 10th game of the season. A win would even his record at 10-10 and double his victory total from his rookie year. He also gets a last-place team to face in the Phillies (he is 1-1 with a 3.86 ERA against Philadelphia is six career games). Yet again, that 10th win has proven to be elusive for Koehler.

LHP Brad Hand, who made his 16th and final start of the season on Wednesday, pitched well against the Phillies, allowing six hits, three walks and just one run in seven innings. He worked out of jams in the second, fourth and fifth innings before finally giving up a run-scoring double to ... the opposing pitcher, Kyle Kendrick, who was hitting .092 with zero extra-base hits at the time. Hand got out of the second-inning jam with a runner thrown out at the plate. He escaped in the fourth on a line-out double play. And he lived to tell in the fifth when he got a bases-loaded strikeout.

RHP Henderson Alvarez finished his home season on Tuesday with a 1.60 ERA, which is the best in the majors this season. Since 1998, only four qualifying pitchers have had a home ERA of 1.60 or lower -- and three did it while pitching for the Marlins, including Jose Fernandez (1.19 last year) and Josh Johnson (1.57 in 2010). The other pitcher to accomplish the feat was the Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw (1.54 last year).

1B Justin Bour, who is hitting .271 after going 0-for-4 on Wednesday, is trying to prove he belongs in the majors. The Marlins claimed him off the Chicago Cubs’ minor league roster in this past December’s Triple-A Rule 5 Draft. Bour, 26, displayed power in Triple-A this season, hitting 18 homers and driving in 72 runs in 103 games. The left-handed hitter was a 25th-round pick in 2009. He was blocked by 1B Anthony Rizzo in Chicago but may be more of serious threat to Marlins 1B Garrett Jones.