Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Tom Koehler made his 32nd and final start of the season Thursday, allowing eight hits, one walk and four runs against the Phillies. He left the mound in the middle of the seventh trailing 4-2. But a four-run Marlins rally in the bottom of the seventh finally gave him his 10th win of the season -- on his seventh try. Koehler finished the year 10-10 with a 3.81 ERA.

LHP Andrew Heaney, who went 0-3 with a 6.53 ERA in four starts earlier this season before being sent back to the minors, will get another chance in the rotation on Friday at the Washington Nationals. This will be Heaney’s first MLB start since he flunked his midseason trial. However, he has pitched well in two subsequent relief outings for the Marlins, allowing no runs in 4 2/3 innings.

RHP Anthony DeSclafani, who began serving a three-game suspension Tuesday, is eligible to return Friday. He could be used in relief Friday as the Marlins play at the Nationals in a doubleheader that marks the start of a season-ending four-game series for Miami. DeSclafani was suspended by MLB for his hit-by-pitch of the Milwaukee Brewers’ CF Carlos Gomez. That pitch was viewed as retaliation for the hit-by-pitch on Marlins RF Giancarlo Stanton, a big blow that knocked him out for the rest of the season.

RHP Jarred Cosart makes the final start of his breakout 2014 season. Including his time with the Houston Astros, Cosart has already won 13 games (13-10, 3.70 ERA in 29 starts). With the Marlins, he has been even better in terms of a 2.29 ERA. Barring the unforeseen, Cosart has secured himself a spot in the top portion of the Marlins’ 2015 rotation.