Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Nathan Eovaldi (6-13, 4.44 ERA) looks for his first win since Aug. 8 when he opposes the Nationals Saturday. Eovaldi pitched well enough to win last time out, allowing two runs on seven hits in six innings against the Nationals in Miami, but lost 2-1 to the guy he’ll be facing Saturday, Stephen Strasburg.

2B Donovan Solano had all three hits for the Marlins in the first game Friday against starter Doug Fister. He tripled with two outs in the ninth but was stranded as Fister got the final out of the game. He added a pair of hits in the nightcap.

LHP Andrew Heaney lasted just four innings in his fifth career start and first since July 5. The rookie is still looking for his first win. Heaney was pinch hit for with Miami leading 7-4 in the top of the fifth. Heaney allowed four runs on six hits on 72 pitches. “He gave us everything he had,” manager Mike Redmond said. “He got up to about 70 pitches. We didn’t want to push him much more than that.”

RHP A.J. Ramos was credited with the win in Friday night’s 15-7 victory over the Washington Nationals. Starter Andrew Heaney left after four innings with the lead and Brad Penny followed him, but allowed two runs in 1 2/3 innings. With Miami leading 10-7, Ramos came on to pitch a 1-2-3 eighth inning, including striking out PH Ryan Zimmerman, and improved to 7-0.

RHP Anthony DeSclafani was activated after serving his three-game suspension for a hit-by-pitch of the Brewers’ Carlos Gomez on Tuesday at Marlins Park. He pitched one inning Friday night and allowed no runs on one hit.

RHP Jarred Cosart gave up three runs (two earned) and a career-high eight walks as he was tagged with the loss in the first game Friday at Washington. The most walks he had allowed previously this year and his career high for walks in a game was six. He fell to 13-11 with a 2.39 ERA. “I didn’t have it,” he said of his last 2014 start. “I couldn’t find the plate. That is pretty much it. I‘m surprised it wasn’t 11-0 (with all of the walks).”

C J.T. Realmuto, making just his third start since being recalled from Double-A Jacksonville and first in over a week, went 3-for-4 with four RBIs in Miami’s 15-7 win Friday night at Washington. “Honestly, I didn’t have much of an approach,” the 23-year-old rookie said. “It’s been so long since I played, so I just tried to go out there and have fun, and it worked out for me. Getting to feed off these guys’ energy, the way they were swinging it tonight, really helped out.”

1B Justin Bour, who grew up in Centreville, Va., played in his first two games at Nationals Park in Friday’s day-night doubleheader. He went to Westfield High in Northern Virginia and played in college at George Mason University before he was drafted by the Chicago Cubs. Bour made his MLB debut earlier this year and hit his first career homer in Miami against the Nationals earlier this month. Bour was 0-for-3 in the first game, but in the nightcap he went 3-for-4 with four runs scored and two RBIs.